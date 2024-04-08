BIR raids 3 Cavite warehouses, confiscates P5.4-B illicit cigarettes

MANILA: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it conducted a large-scale raid in three warehouses of illicit cigarettes in Indang and Dasmariñas, Cavite last March 21. In a statement on Monday, the BIR said the total tax liability is estimated at PHP5.4 billion, making the operation one of the largest raids against illicit cigarettes. During the raid, the BIR recovered master cases of cigarettes, machines, sacks of raw tobacco, and fake internal revenue stamps. "This is one of the largest raids against illicit cigarettes in the history of the BIR, having an estimate of PHP5.4 billion in total tax liability. The BIR will continue targeting these large-scale illicit cigarette traders. We advise everyone to register their cigarette operations with the BIR and to pay proper excise taxes on those products," said BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. "The BIR aims to protect legitimate businesses so if you register and pay your proper taxes, your businesses will be compliant. We want a level playing field so w e protect registered businesses and raid illicit trade," Lumagui added. The perpetrators behind the three warehouses in Cavite will be facing criminal and civil cases for their violations under the National Internal Revenue Code. Source: Philippines News Agency