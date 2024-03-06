BIR names BARMM education ministry as top taxpayer

COTABATO: The Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) has been recognized as a top taxpayer under the national government agency category for 2023. 'It was an exemplary display of fiscal responsibility and moral governance,' a statement from MBHTE said Wednesday. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue District Office No. 107 under Revenue Region 18 bestowed this distinction upon MBHTE during the BIR 2024 tax campaign event, held on Tuesday afternoon at the EM Manor Hotel and Convention Center here. 'The award is not merely a testament to the ministry's adherence to tax laws, but shines a spotlight on its dedication to contributing significantly towards the nation's development,' the MBHTE statement added. Without specifying the region's withholding tax remittances, the MBHTE chief, Minister Mohagher Iqbal, said the agency supported the goals of BIR District Office No. 107 in Cotabato City to achieve its collection target last year. 'This contribution underscores the ministry's role as an educator and a pivotal player in the nation's economic landscape,' the MBHTE said. MBHTE said it hopes to inspire other government agencies and departments to emulate its commitment to transparency, accountability and effective resource management. Source: Philippines News Agency