BIR files raps vs. 69 firms, individuals in ghost receipt scam

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday filed 15 criminal cases against 69 companies and individuals implicated in the purchase and sale of "ghost receipts" amounting to around PHP1.8 billion. BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui who personally filed the complaints said the charges involve the illicit trade in the ghost receipts by companies through unscrupulous accountants and lawyers. "The sale and use of ghost receipts is a tax-evasion scheme of the highest order. The BIR is committed to filing civil and criminal charges against all corporations, corporate officers, and accountants involved in this syndicate," Lumagui said. He urged lawyers and accountants to warn their clients against resorting to unauthorized receipts. It is the second time this year that the BIR has filed criminal cases involving ghost receipts. The buyers and sellers of ghost receipts come from different industries such as construction and hardware, marketing of goods, equipment, office supplies, automotive oils, trading of m etals, contractor electrical and mechanical systems, hotel and food services including a major construction firm that has secured several government contracts. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC), in a statement on Tuesday has clarified that following the effectivity of Republic Act no. 11576 on August 21, 2021, for tax cases filed upon such date, jurisdiction shall be as follows: (a) Exclusive original jurisdiction over tax collection cases involving PHP1,000,000 or more remains with the Court Tax Appeals (CTA); (b) Exclusive original jurisdiction over tax collection cases involving less than PHP1,000,000 shall be exercised by first-level courts; (c) Exclusive appellate jurisdiction over tax collection cases originally decided by the first-level courts shall be exercised by the Regional Trial Court; (d) Exclusive original jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies where the principal amount of taxes and fees, exclusive of charges and penalties, claimed is PHP1,000,000 or more remains with the CTA; ( e) Exclusive original jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies where the principal amount of taxes and fees, exclusive of charges and penalties, claimed is less than PHP1,000,000 shall be exercised by the proper first-level courts; and (f) Exclusive appellate jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies originally decided by the first-level courts remains with the RTC. Source: Philippines News Agency