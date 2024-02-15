BIR files criminal charges vs. 2 ghost corporations

MANILA: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed 14 criminal charges against the officers and accountants of two ghost corporations before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court and Metropolitan Trial Court. In an ambush interview after the filing, BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said criminal charges were filed against five corporate officers and accountants of alleged ghost corporations, Decarich Supertrade, Inc., and Redington Corporation, for selling fake receipts and sales invoices. 'Unang bahagi pa lang ito at tuloy tuloy ang magiging pagsampa ng kaso (This is only the first part and we will continue filing case),' he said. Lumagui said that in 2023, the BIR filed cases at the Department of Justice (DOJ) against several corporations that sell fake receipts, with Decarich Supertrade Inc. and Redington Corporation belonging to the first batch of ghost corporations and sellers whom the BIR filed criminal complaints. After preliminary investigations by the DOJ, he said probable cause was found against the said corporations, together with its corporate officers and accountants, for violation of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) or Tax Code. He said crimes committed include Tax Evasion (Section 254), Failure to File Tax Returns (Section 255), Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Information in the Tax Returns (Section 255), and Making False Reports in the Audited Financial Statements (Section 257 [A][2]), for the taxable year 2021. Lumagui vowed that the BIR will not hesitate to file criminal charges against big corporations or syndicates that sell, buy, or use ghost receipts through its Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) Task Force. He said these fraudulent activities have caused revenue loss to the government amounting to PHP25.5 billion for taxable years 2019-2021 alone. To date, the BIR has already filed 23 criminal complaints against sellers and buyers of fictitious receipts and transactions under its RAFT Program. 'This is a constant reminder to all crooked corporations and Certified Public Accountants that the BIR is serious in filing civil and criminal actions against them,' Lumagui said. Source: Philippines News Agency