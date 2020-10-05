BIR, BOC surpass September collection goals

Both the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) exceeded their September 2020 collection goals.

Department of Finance (DOF) preliminary data show that BOC exceeded its PHP37.72-billion revenue goal for the month by 33.17 percent after collections reached PHP50.23 billion.

This amount is, however, lower than its PHP58.80-billion collections in September last year.

In a statement Monday, the agency said 14 of the 17 collection districts around the country surpassed their targets for the month.

These ports include those in San Fernando, Manila International Container Port (MICP), Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Batangas, Cebu, Tacloban, Surigao, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, Aparri, and Limay.

BOC said it has exceeded its monthly collection goals since June due to “intensified collective effort of all ports, gradual improvement of importation volume and the government’s efforts in ensuring the unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally considering the pandemic status.”

As of end-September this year, the agency collected PHP397.51 million, higher than the PHP372.15 based on the approved figures by the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) for the period.

“Despite this performance, the Bureau maintained its border security measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration, and other forms of technical smuggling and collected lawful revenues,” it said.

BIR’s collections last September reached PHP118.63 billion, higher than its PHP117.59-billion target.

This, however, is lower than the PHP150.48 billion it collected in the same period last year.

As of end-September this year, BIR’s collection totaled to PHP1.423 trillion, higher than the PHP1.31 trillion set by economic managers.

DBCC has lowered the collection targets of the BOC and the BIR after taking into consideration the impact of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency