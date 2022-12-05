BioLumic and Curio Wellness Team Up to Bring Light Treatments to Maryland

Commercial collaboration between two cannabis innovators will incorporate BioLumic’s proprietary Light Treatments into Curio Wellness’s leading cultivation operation

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curio Wellness, a vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leader of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, announced today its commercial collaboration with BioLumic, a biotechnology company that programs the genetic expression of plants with Light Recipes .

BioLumic’s Light Recipes are based on 20 years of plant science, photobiological and genetic research that optimize the early course of plant growth. With cannabis, Curio and BioLumic will deploy Light Recipes to improve cannabis yield, cannabinoids, and terpenes. The research collaboration will test lighting techniques to enhance cultivation efficiency and sustainability while continuing to improve quality to its market-leading cannabis products

“Innovation and continuous R&D are central to Curio’s business model, as such we are focused on employing new, cutting-edge technologies, like BioLumic’s Light Recipes,” said Matt Taylor, Curio Wellness’ Director, Applied Science. “This research collaboration provides us with the opportunity to be one of the first cannabis companies to put this into practice.”

BioLumic’s Light Recipes will also enable Curio to create additional variety and quality without the complex process of changing its strains or genetics.

“Working with market leaders like Curio Wellness is an important step in the expanded use of Light Treatments in the cannabis market,” said Steve Sibulkin, CEO of BioLumic. “We’re thrilled to be part of their mission to bring next-generation innovations to their customers. “

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit https://curiowellness.com.

About BioLumic

BioLumic is an agricultural biotech company that programs the genetic expression of plants with light to unlock their full potential. The company’s Light Treatment platform combines biological insights and genetic marker knowledge to mediate genetic expression with a one-time application of light signals. These treatments are scalable and require no chemical application, genetic modification, facility expansion, or large input costs. BioLumic has worked with 12 crops, including cannabis, soybeans, corn, leafy greens, and strawberries. In cannabis, the company has helped cultivators produce large double-digit gains in dry flower yield, THC concentration, minor cannabinoids, and terpene expression. To learn more, visit www.biolumic.com or send an email to info@biolumic.com.

Contacts

For Curio,

Mara Bensing

mara@abelcommunications.com

For BioLumic,

Trace Stevens

media@biolumic.com

