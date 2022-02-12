﻿Binondo-Intramuros Bridge 92% complete, to open soon

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday reported that the PHP3.39-billion Binondo-Intramuros Bridge Project is already 92 percent complete.

DPWH Acting Secretary Roger Mercado announced that the project is the next flagship infrastructure project of DPWH – Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations that will be completed soon.

DPWH Undersecretary for UPMO Operations Emil Sadain said the works are progressing well and on track for the planned opening during the Holy Week this year.

“At 92 percent, we are rushing to finish the soon-to-be one of newest landmarks in Manila with its iconic basket-handle tied steel arch. By March, the contractor will begin the final retouching of the steel arch bridge and asphalt will be laid on the concrete slab so we are hoping for continued good weather,” said Sadain, who is the chief implementer of flagship infrastructure projects under “Build, Build, Build” program.

Sadain reminded anew the contractor, China Road, and Bridge Corporation, of the project’s target opening during the inspection on Thursday with Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista and Project Manager Melchor Kabiling of DPWH UPMO Roads Management Cluster 1.

Among works being conducted is the completion of the up and down ramps at Binondo and Intramuros. The ramps at Binondo side are located at Muelle dela Industria Street for up-ramp and Rentas Street and Plaza del Conde Street for down-ramp.

Also ongoing are the construction of ramps at Intramuros side with an up-ramp at Riverside Drive and down-ramp at Solana Street.

“Just like the steel arch main bridge, the girders of the ramps are made of fabricated steel members done internationally in Shanghai delivered in the Philippines in several delayed shipments because of the pandemic,” Sadain said.

The project is financed by a government aid grant from the People’s Republic of China.

Under a similar grant, the DPWH UPMO has completed in 2021 the new Estrella – Pantaleon Bridge included in the Metro Manila Logistics Network connecting the cities of Mandaluyong and Makati.

The project supports the traffic decongestion program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s administration.

Source: Philippines News Agency