Binirayan thanksgiving mass held for ‘Ursula’ zero casualty

The Binirayan Festival thanksgiving mass here on Thursday was also an expression of gratitude for the zero casualty from the wrath of Typhoon "Ursula" (Phanfone) in the province.

The thanksgiving mass was celebrated by Antique Roman Catholic Bishop Marvyn Maceda and Fr. Fortunato Abiera at the Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao, who declared the opening of the three-day Binirayan Festival after the mass, said the province is thankful for two reasons: no one died from the typhoon, which battered the province on Wednesday; and Malandog, now a barangay in Hamtic town, which is considered to be the first Malay settlement in the country.

We are thankful for the graces that the province had received, Cadiao said.

She said an official from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informed her Thursday morning that there was no reported fatality from "Ursula, which affected several barangays particularly in the northern municipalities.

The NDRRMC is glad to note that there is no reported death in the province because of the typhoon, she said.

She added, however, that the towns of Libertad, Pandan, and the island municipality of Caluya were severely hit by the typhoon.

Libertad Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Berlyn Tampuhan reported to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office that there were some 2,113 individuals belonging to 478 families evacuated during the height of the typhoon. There were also 1,270 partially and totally damaged houses.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council headed by Libertad Mayor Mary Jean Te is reportedly set to pass a resolution declaring a state of calamity after they have consolidated all their damage reports.

Various activities related to the Binirayan Festival were held Thursday right after the mass.

These include the opening of the Pasundayag or trade fair at the Robinson's Mall and Reenactment of the Malay settlement through a musical dance performance by students from the Department of Education Division of Antique at Malandog Fishport here.

Binirayan Festival Director Dante Beriong said the three-day highlight of the festival will be simple but have historical value.

The Reenactment is the heart and soul of the festival, he said.

