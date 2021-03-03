Bill reinforcing drug prevention, control gets final House nod

A measure strengthening drug prevention and control in the country was approved on final reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

During their plenary session, a total of 189 lawmakers voted to approve House Bill 7814, which seeks to amend Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Eleven lawmakers voted against the measure, while nine abstained from voting.

The measure would reinforce the campaign against the proliferation of dangerous drugs by providing for a legal presumption on individuals considered as importers, financiers, protectors, or coddlers of illegal drugs.

It seeks to penalize negligent lessors of properties used as clandestine laboratories.

Local government units shall also be mandated to allocate at least 2 percent of their annual appropriations in support of well-functioning Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC) and the establishment of Anti-Drug Abuse Offices (ADAO).

While the ADAC would be tasked to monitor drug-related problems in the local government units (LGUs) and implement measures to address them, the proposed law states that the ADAO would serve as the technical and administrative support of the council.