Bill proposes free parking for elderly, PWD in shopping areas

MANILA: Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) will be exempt from parking fees in commercial establishments under a bill filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Senate Bill 1920 or the Free Parking Act aims to make the shopping experience more convenient and accessible for the two vulnerable sectors.

“We must adjust to the modern economic and political development in our cultural and socioeconomic change to the country and one of them is the emergence of the pay parking industry,” read the bill’s explanatory note.

“The cost of parking has already become a daily expense we can longer ignore and we must adopt measures and establish a program to ensure our citizens are assisted and appreciated by the country, in honor of their services and contribution to our society.”

The free parking privilege shall be valid for a maximum of three hours in a commercial establishment, defined as any retail store, shopping center or similar business that provides goods or services for sale.

Overnight parking is not included.

However, establishments with less than 10 parking spaces or located in areas where parking is not readily available or is not under the control of the commercial establishment will be exempt from granting free parking privilege.

The validated elderly, PWD or the accompanying driver must present identification as proof and should have made a purchase from the commercial establishment worth at least PHP500 or any amount that may be set by the implementing rules and regulations.

Any commercial establishment that violates the provisions shall be fined not less than PHP10,000 but not more than PHP100,000 for the first offense; and not less than PHP50,000 but not more than PHP500,000 for subsequent offenses.

Repeat offenders may also face the revocation of their business permits.

“The measure will offer the paying public a small break from the current wave of fuel, energy, commodity, and other price hikes that the average salary rate is unable to adequately cover,” the bill explains.

Source: Philippines News Agency