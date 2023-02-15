Bill on PMMA cadet slots for legislative districts hurdles House

MANILA: The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill mandating the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) to admit at least one cadet from each congressional district every school year to comprise its freshman class to ensure the representation of all districts in graduating classes and widen the access to education of students from far-flung regions.

House Bill 6994, which was principally authored by Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodrigues, Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas and Zamboanga City 2nd District Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe, was approved with 247 affirmative votes and one abstention.

The measure requires cadets coming from the congressional districts to first pass the entrance examination and comply with all the admission requirements of the PMMA.

The bill also provides that for a province with only one congressional district, at least three cadets will be selected. Only upon determination by the PMMA that there is no qualified applicant from a certain congressional district will be a qualified applicant, irrespective of domicile, be considered for the said slot.

The bill also mandates the PMMA, in consultation with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and other concerned government agencies, to formulate rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the program once the measure is passed into law.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said HB 6994 not only will provide equity, but will also accord deserving students the opportunity to study in PMMA, especially the youth coming from provinces and far-flung areas.

“This bill does not aim to give special treatment because the applicants must still pass the examination and submit the requirements. But this will definitely ensure that at the very least, youth from across the country can start on a level playing field in terms of access to education in the prestigious PMMA,” he said in a statement.

The PMMA, based in San Narciso, Zambales, is the pioneer institution in maritime education and one of the oldest institutions in the country having been established in 1820.

With support from the government and the shipping industry, it has produced many master mariners, chief engineers, shipping executives, naval officers and other practitioners in the marine and maritime industry.

The PMMA primarily offers two four-year programs namely, Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering (BSMarE).

It started offering Master in Shipping Management and Master in Maritime Education and Training programs in 1996.

Source: Philippines News Agency