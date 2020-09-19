Biliran town residents get free face shields

The municipal government of Naval, Biliran has started distributing free face shields to residents as additional protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement on Saturday, Mayor Gerard Espina Jr. said they have started the distribution in the villages of Villa Caneja and Cabungaan this week and assured that all families from its 26 villages will receive the protection gear.

“Since social gathering is not allowed, we will do the house-to-house distribution and cover at least two to three villages per day to complete the distribution before the month ends,” he added.

Espina said the money used for this initiative is part of his personal savings intended for his canceled birthday party last month.

“I know that the utmost concern right now is protecting ourselves and families from the virus and this is also a simple way of thanking God for His guidance,” he added.

He said they are expecting the delivery of 10,000 face shields in the next days

To date, the town has no active case of Covid-19, as all its 24 patients have already recovered from the disease, based on the monitoring report of the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas has confirmed a total of 4,078 since March, including 3,438 recoveries and 41 deaths. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency