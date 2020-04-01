Biliran town food packs contain veggie, camote

Instead of giving out processed food to poor families displaced by the health crisis, the local government of Naval, Biliran distributed root crops and vegetables on top of rice ration.

On Tuesday, the town has started the distribution of food packs to indigent families and workers in the transport sector affected by movement restrictions.

The food packs are intended for 8,500 families from 26 villages, said Mayor Gerard Espina in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Each food pack contains locally-produced rice, camote (sweet potato), squash, ginger, and upo (bottle gourd).

“We bought these crops from our local farmers as a way to help them earn. By giving out vegetables, we are helping boost the immunity of our vulnerable families,” Espina said.

The local government has also started their mobile market where they tapped 30 tricycle drivers to transport the goods to villages.

Mobile vendors have been selling rice, poultry products, fish, meat and basic medicines. The mobile market stays in a village for nearly two hours.

There are also plans to tap habal-habal (single motorcycle) drivers to act as supply transporter for upland villages not accessible by tricycle.

As of March 31, the town of Naval, Biliran has four patients under investigation (PUIs) and seven persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Naval town, the capital of Biliran province, is one of the local governments in the region which closed its border to neighboring towns after Luzon was put under the enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from closing its borders, the LGU also created and placed a portable handwashing area in different parts of the town center.

Espina also came up with an online gimmick dubbed “NerveBiliran”, giving residents with social media accounts to do certain challenges while staying at home. Each challenge has winners with a corresponding prize.

Source: Philippiness News Agency