Bigger take-home pay for civil servants with SSL-5: solon

Senator Sonny Angara on Thursday welcomed the enactment of the Salary Standardization Law-5 (SSL-5), saying public servants can now expect a bigger take-home pay to help them cope with their daily expenses.

The chair of the Senate Committee on Finance said under the new law, the fifth round of salary increases will be given in four tranches starting in January 2020 and ending in 2023.

Angara said the biggest increases would apply to employees with Salary Grades 11 to 13 or the professional level, who will see a 24.1 percent jump in their compensation in 2020 and to 30.7 percent in 2023.

The sub-professional levels or employees with Salary Grades 1 to 10 will see increases of 17.5 percent in 2019 to 20.5 percent in 2023.

On the other hand, the lowest increases would apply to the middle managers, executives and the top officials of the country, or from SG 25 to 33, at a mere 8 percent.

The higher base pay also means that state workers will get bigger mid-year, and year-end bonuses, which are indexed from their salary grade.

This is the fulfillment of the President's promise to increase the salaries of our public servants. It is our hardworking men and women in government who ensure that our children are getting the proper education, infants and mothers in all communities are given the appropriate health services, roads and bridges are constructed; in other words, keeping our government up and running all the time, Angara said.

He pointed out that civil servants working for national government agencies can expect to immediately enjoy their pay hikes as funds for the first tranche of salary adjustments are provided under the 2020 national budget.

Under the measure, those working for national government agencies will source the salary hikes from the General Appropriations Act; local government units (LGUs) from their respective local government funds; and government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) from their respective funds in the corporate operating budgets approved by the Department of Budget and Management.

A total of PHP 33.16 billion was allocated in the PHP4.1 trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020 to cover for the first tranche of salary increases under the SSL-5. For all four tranches, the total funding requirement will reach PHP 130.45 billion, Angara said.

SSL-5 was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte Wednesday.

Duterte fast-tracked the approval of the measure when he certified the bill as urgent, allowing both the Senate and the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the bill on second and third reading before Congress adjourned for the holidays.

Source: Philippines News Agency