Big-time oil price rollback set this week

A big-time oil price rollback is to welcome motorists this week.

Four oil companies announced they are cutting prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene starting Monday morning.

Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Petro Gazz said they will slash diesel prices by PHP1.70 per liter.

Seaoil and Cleanfuel are giving bigger rollback on prices of gasoline at PHP0.90 per liter, while Shell and Petro Gazz at PHP0.85 per liter.

Only Seaoil and Shell said they are slashing prices of kerosene by PHP1.65 per liter.

Majority of the oil players are expected to follow suit on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Energy, diesel and kerosene prices were down for two consecutive weeks.

Source: Philippines News Agency