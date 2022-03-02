﻿Big-time LPG price hike greets consumers in March

Consumers would have to pay more for cooking gas as a big-time price hike took effect on Tuesday.

Petron implemented an increase of PHP7.95 per kilogram of LPG while Shell’s Solane-branded LPG rose by PHP7.14 per kilogram.

The price hike this month reflected an increase of PHP78.54 to PHP87.45 for a regular 11-kilogram LPG cylinder.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the common price of 11-kg LPG in Metro Manila stood at PHP976 in February.

Likewise, Petron increased its AutoLPG price by PHP4.44 per liter.

The escalation of conflict between Ukraine and Russia has pushed global oil and gas prices as this could disrupt global supplies.

