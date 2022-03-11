﻿Big firms aid Leyte typhoon victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has received thousands of food packs from big firms in the country for victims of Typhoon Odette in Leyte and Southern Leyte provinces.

The DSWD accepted on Thursday 1,500 family food packs (FFPs) from beverage firm Alliance Global for the typhoon-hit families in Matalom, Leyte.

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI) also shipped 1,703 boxes of powdered milk, 744 boxes of packets of instant coffee, 242 boxes full of toothbrushes, 224 boxes of crackers, 170 pieces of hygiene soap, and 200 bags to different parts of Southern Leyte.

BCFI is a corporate social responsibility arm of Bloomberry, one of the country’s biggest resort and casino operators.

These donations were transported to the region through a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

“This is a proof of constant coordination between the private sector and government agencies to help victims of natural calamities,” the DSWD said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, a total of 181,318 family food packs worth PHP101 million have been distributed to typhoon victims in the provinces of Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Eastern Samar from the DSWD.

Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of tuna flakes, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of cereal drink.

Source: Philippines News Agency