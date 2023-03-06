Big agri firms urged to partner with small farmers

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has urged big agriculture companies to join the Kapatid Angat Lahat for Agriculture Program (KALAP), which aims to provide small farmers access to mentoring, funding and markets, to help boost their livelihood.

In his opening remarks during the KALAP signing ceremony in Malacañan Palace Monday, Concepcion said farmers are challenged to grow their livelihood due to lack of access to mentors, money and market, and this can be addressed if big businesses will partner with small farmers.

Concepcion, who is also the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) jobs group lead, signed a memorandum of agreement with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual for the KALAP.

In the previous administration, DTI and Go Negosyo partnered for the Kapatid Mentor Me Program which also provides access to mentors, money and market for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

'We must elevate our farmers to become agri-prenerus. The vision of KALAP is like a circle of prosperity, where the big companies, the big agri companies and the government embrace the small farmers, provide them with resources and fair share. That is important. As big brothers, we have to be conscious of giving our farmers their fair share,' Concepcion said.

Aside from urging big agriculture firms to be mentors and buyers of small farmers' harvests, Concepcion also encouraged banks to lend money to farmers provided they are guided by the 'big brothers' under KALAP.

Under this public-private partnership initiative, Concepcion likewise asked the government to provide the enabling environment for the 'circle of prosperity to grow bigger'.

He said KALAP also aims that through the development of small farmers, Filipino consumers will have access to quality, low-price and locally grown food.

'KALAP is where agriculture meets job creation. KALAP is an opportunity to make a lasting impact on our economy and our society,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency