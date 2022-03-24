﻿BIFF fighter surrenders sniper rifle in Maguindanao

Saying he desires to live a normal life and ensure that his rifle will not go to the wrong hands, a Moro rebel decided to surrender to the police in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Lt. Lucky Seigred Sibayan, Shariff Aguak municipal police chief, identified Thursday the surrenderer as Badieuzaman Solaiman, 49, a member of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), who presented himself at the police station at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Solaiman brought with him his homemade M14 sniper rifle loaded with bullets.

Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan lauded Solaiman’s decision to yield during the surrender rite held inside the town’s Sangguniang Bayan session hall.

Municipal Administrator Anwar Emblawa hopes Solaiman’s decision would convince other BIFF rebels to also reject armed struggle and live a normal life with their family.

Sibayan echoed the same sentiment, appealing to other BIFF fighters who are “still out in the mountains to come forward…and help build peace in our community”.

He assured that an economic package awaits those who would avail of the government’s reconciliation program.

