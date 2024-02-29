Bidding for P290.67-M feeder port improvement set next month

BUENAVISTA: The bidding for the PHP290.67-million feeder port improvement to be funded through the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) will commence anytime next month. This developed after the local government unit (LGU) here has received a No Objection Letter (NOL) 1 from DA-PRDP, certifying that the LGU could start the bidding as it has complied with all documentary requirements, including the feasibility study for the project, according to San Jose de Buenavista municipal economic enterprise and development officer Darcy Bungay. The bidding announcement will be posted for a month on Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) before the LGU could proceed with the bidding process. On Nov. 6, 2023, the local government received the certificate of funding eligibility for the feeder port improvement during the launching of the World Bank and DA-funded PRDP in Quezon City. The improvement of the port constructed back in 2017 will allow the berthing of commercial and roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels to strengthen trading activities in the capital town and the province as a whole. As of now, Bungay said only small fishing vessels could be accommodated at the port because of the small berthing area. Source: Philippines News Agency