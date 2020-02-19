Bicolano OFWs affected by Typhoon Tisoy receive OWWA aid

Over a thousand Bicolano overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were affected by Typhoon Tisoy that hit Bicol in December last year will receive financial assistance in the amount of PHP3,000 each, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Bicol said.

Rowena Alzaga, OWWA-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview, said a total of PHP3.2 million will be given to 1,067 OFWs residing in the towns of Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran and Malilipot.

"The cash aid came from the calamity assistance fund of the agency given to OFWs with active membership since Dec. 3, 2019 when the provincial government has declared Albay under a state of calamity due to Typhoon Tisoy," she said.

Alzaga added that the OFWs can claim their cash assistance by submitting to the agency a certificate of residency from their respective local government units to show that indeed, they were victims of calamity when Typhoon Tisoy struck last year.

Meanwhile, OWWA has spent PHP1.1 million for the PHP10,000 cash assistance to each of the 110 OFWs stranded in Bicol due to the government-imposed travel ban to countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

Source: Philippines News agency