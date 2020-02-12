Bicolano OFWs affected by Covid 19 travel ban to receive cash aid

At least 79 Bicolano overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Hong Kong and Macao who were affected by the travel ban due to the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak in China will receive financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Rowena Alzaga, OWWA Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Wednesday said the agency will give PHP10,000 as financial aid to each of the OFWs from Bicol who were expecting to return to their foreign work assignment but whose departure was suspended indefinitely due to the government imposed travel ban in view of the health scare.

Alzaga said their office would immediately process the financial assistance provided said OFWs present their work and travel documents which include among others their passports, plane tickets, and employment records.

"In case that the travel ban would continue indefinitely in these areas due to Covid 19, the agency could also grant scholarship grants to OFWs' dependents, and livelihood assistance," she added

