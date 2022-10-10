Bicol response units on ‘standby’ after Mayon’s alert status up

Bicol’s Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) has placed all disaster response offices on “standby status” after Mayon Volcano’s alert level status was raised from 1 (abnormal) to 2 (increasing unrest).

In a memorandum issued on Friday evening, Claudio Yucot, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 5 (Bicol) director and Bicol DRRMC chairperson, said the standby status is in preparation for any response to Mayon Volcano’s activities.

“Response assets should be on standby to support response activities of provincial, city, and municipal DRRMOs (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices), especially chokepoints along the 6-km. radius of the permanent danger zone (PDZ),” Yucot said.

The memorandum also reminded the public to conduct preparedness and response measures.

“Entry into the 6-km. radius PDZ must be strictly avoided due to the increase (in) chances of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption and the hazards of rockfalls, avalanches, and ash burst at the summit area that may occur without warning,” the memorandum read.

People living in valleys and active river channels are also cautioned to remain vigilant against lahar in case of prolonged and heavy rainfall.

In an interview on Saturday, Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD-5 spokesperson, said they are continuously monitoring Mayon’s activities and coordinating with Albay’s DRRMC.

“Local DRRMCs must issue relevant policies and advisories to the public regarding the Mayon activities. Reports of preparedness measures and any untoward incidents must be submitted to RDRRMC,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency