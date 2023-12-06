Bicol Region Receives Over PHP22 Million in Fisheries Projects to Enhance Livelihoods

Legazpi City – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) region 5 (Bicol) has recently overseen the distribution of over PHP22 million in projects aimed at boosting the livelihood of fisherfolk in the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Albay. According to Rowena Briones, BFAR-Bicol spokesperson, these initiatives were rolled out during a visit by National Director Demosthenes R. Escoto.

According to Philippines News Agency, The investment is expected to significantly impact fish production and promote sustainable fisheries practices in the region. In Catanduanes, a groundbreaking ceremony for a Mangrove Crab Hatchery and Sanctuary in Barangay Agojo, San Andres was held, with a budget allocation of PHP6 million. This project aims to foster the sustainable production of mangrove crabs and aid in the conservation of crab resources while providing economic benefits to local communities.

In Camarines Sur, the Sagñay Tuna Fishers Association received a 62-footer tuna handline fishing boat valued at PHP6.5 million. This acquisition is designed to enhance the fishing capacity and efficiency of municipal fisherfolk, boosting the production of small pelagics and tuna, and improving the management skills of Fisherfolk Associations and Cooperatives. Additionally, a fry holding facility at the Multi-Species Hatchery in Barangay Patitinan, Sagñay, worth PHP2.3 million, was initiated. This facility is set to augment the efficiency of the milkfish value chain, aligning with President Bongbong Marcos' directive to escalate fish production by ten percent.

The Tiwi, Albay community received 10 units of 30-footer and one unit of 62-footer fiberglass boats valued at PHP813,245.90, and a 62-footer fiberglass tuna handline fishing boat worth PHP6.5 million was awarded to the Tiwi Tuna Fishers Association.

These projects represent a substantial investment in the region's fishing industry, aiming to elevate the livelihoods of the Bicol fisherfolk and contribute to the broader goal of sustainable fishery development in the Philippines.