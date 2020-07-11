Bicol records 7th Covid-19 death

A 60-year-old man from this city died of an illness related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday morning, a member of Albay’s inter-agency task force tackling the disease said.

The man, identified only as Bicol Patient 209, died of critical pneumonia and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, Dr. Antonio Ludovice, provincial health officer, said in an interview.

Ludovice said the patient from Barangay Victory Village North here came for consultation and was admitted to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

“The patient then underwent the SARS-CoV-2 viral test and on Friday the test result came out and found (him) positive for Covid,” he said.

Records said Bicol Patient 209’s history of exposure was still being verified.

The latest death toll brings to seven the reported Covid-19 fatalities in Bicol, with four deaths in Albay and one each in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the region had 215 confirmed cases, with 122 active cases and 87 recoveries, excluding Bicol Patient 209. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency