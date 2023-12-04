Bicol Public Schools Receive Laptop Donations from Power Firm and NGO

Albay and Sorsogon, Philippines - Fifteen primary schools in the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon, hosting the Bacon-Manito (BacMan) geothermal plant, received a donation of 150 laptops on Monday. The donation was made by the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) and LiteHaus International, an Australia-based non-profit organization.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bac-Man Geothermal Inc. (BGI), which operates the 150-megawatt Bac-Man geothermal power plant, spans a 25,000-hectare reservation area between Bacon town in Sorsogon and Manito town in Albay. Ed Jimenez, EDC-Bacman's corporate relations chief, mentioned in a phone interview that the donated laptops are part of the first batch of donations aimed at supporting students' technological online learning.

Jimenez also revealed plans for future donations, stating that at least seven secondary schools will receive laptops by the first quarter of the following year. This initiative is part of EDC's ongoing advocacy to empower youth, especially those in the geothermal plant's host communities, in their educational pursuits.

In collaboration with LiteHaus International, EDC is committed to supporting digitalization programs in the country. The donation includes setting up computer laboratories in schools, assisting with software licensing, and providing access to applicable offline educational materials.

The laptop donation process was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed between EDC and LiteHaus International at the Rizal Integrated National School in Barangay Rizal, Sorsogon City. This was followed by the signing of a deed of donation with the Department of Education.