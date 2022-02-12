﻿Bicol posts higher palay, corn production for 2021

The Department of Agriculture in Bicol (DA-5) reported on Friday an increase in palay and corn production in 2021 despite strict border control and difficulties in logistics resulting from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, production of ‘palay’ in Bicol region increased, with 1.3 million metric tons (MMT), which is higher than the 1.2 MMT output in 2020, while corn production is equivalent to 292,748.28 metric tons compared to the 282,000.57 metric tons last 2020,” the agency said in a social media post.

“The 2021 palay output is the second all-time high in Bicol since 2011,” DA Bicol Executive Director Rodel P. Tornilla said, noting that the region attained the highest production in 2018 at 1.35 MMT.

Camarines Norte’s palay output was registered at 116,292.63 MT; Camarines Sur — 683,203 MT; Sorsogon — 150,793.40 MT; Albay — 224,533 MT; Masbate — 148,754 MT; and Catanduanes — 23,376 MT.

Tornilla attributed the good performance of the rice and corn sector to the hard work of Bicolano farmers and industry players as well as the timely delivery of interventions, particularly in clustered areas.

Bicol has 20 cluster areas in rice while there are 60 cluster areas in corn.

