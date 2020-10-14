Bicol police sends off 43 personnel under localization program

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) sent off on Wednesday 43 personnel to their hometown or nearest locality as beneficiaries of the Philippine National Police (PNP) localization program.

Major Malu Calubaquib, in a statement, said the returnees’ destinations were as follows: PRO-1 in Ilocos Region (11); PRO-2 in Cagayan Valley (2); PRO-4A in Calabarzon (6); PRO-4B in Mimaropa (4); PRO-6 in Western Visayas (3); PRO-7 in Central Visayas (5); PRO-8 in Eastern Visayas (7); PRO-10 in Northern Mindanao (2); National Capital Region (1); PROCOR in the Cordillera Administrative Region (1); and PRO-13 in Caraga (1).

“Let us not distinguish whether you are a patrolman or general, what is important is [that] we all serve our people with whatever capacity we have. Wherever you are assigned you have the task to perform, to serve, and to protect our people,” said Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante, PNP-Bicol regional director, in his message during the send-off ceremony.

He added that the program aims to attain maximum efficiency in the course of performing law enforcement duties thus, in one way or another gives priority to the morale and welfare of the personnel with the end goal of reinforcing family solidarity.

Cited as among the advantages of the program is familiarization of personnel with the people, culture, terrain, and other conditions such as prevailing threat thus, providing them a sense of ownership of the locality that they are assigned in.

“Indeed, if personnel are well aware of its surroundings, he or she will be able to perform its functions meritoriously,” Bustamante said.

The PNP’s localization of assignment program is based on Section 63 of Republic Act 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 which mandates members with the ranks of Patrolman/woman up to Police Executive Master Sergeant to be “assigned to the city and municipality of their recruitment and/or place of residence or if not possible, to the closest municipality, province or regions to his residence”.

