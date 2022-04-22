﻿Bicol police reports major gains vs. illegal drugs, crimes in Q1

Police in the Bicol region seized some PHP22.3 million worth of illegal drugs from 241 police operations from January to March this year.

A report from the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) on Friday showed that two high-value target individuals died in a buy-bust, 272 suspects arrested, and confiscated some 365.80 grams of marijuana and 3285.32 grams of shabu.

In its campaign against loose firearms, police seized 108 firearms without a license; 14 were surrendered and 22 recovered.

On illegal gambling, 191 operations resulted in the arrest of 569 individuals with over PHP226,000 total bets.

“Manhunt operations are being conducted to ensure the arrest of most wanted persons in the region. A total of 1,390 were arrested for the first quarter of the year,” Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO-5 director, said in a statement.

Also included in the report was the arrest of eight members of organized crime groups in ten police operations.

Within the same period, the Bicol police and the Philippine Army arrested 46 members of the communist and local terrorist groups, 59 surrendered and seven died in an operation.