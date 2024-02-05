Bicol police reports 4.30% decline in crimes for January

LEGAZPI: The campaign of the Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) to step up police presence resulted in a 4.30-percent decline in crimes in the region last month. In an interview on Monday, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said 1,448 crimes were recorded for January 2024, which is lower compared to the 1,513 during the same period in 2023. "The strategic deployment of personnel during peak hours and the bike patrols are yielding positive results for the Bicolanos. The partnership between PRO5 and the local community and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies have been instrumental in driving continuous anti-illegal criminality campaigns," she said. Intensified efforts against illegal drugs have led to the seizure of illegal substances worth PHP14 million along with the arrest of 145 persons involved in drug-related offenses through 119 operations. On the other hand, 93 operations on loose firearms led to the arrest of 26 persons and the confiscation of 114 assorted firearms. Meanwh ile, 84 illegal gambling operations resulted in the confiscation of PHP96,426 bet money alongside the arrest of 234 people. To address environmental concerns, PRO5 launched 14 operations against illegal fishing, resulting in the seizure of fish and fishing gear valued at PHP328,980, with 50 offenders nabbed. A total of 28 illegal logging operations led to the confiscation of lumber and flitches worth PHP117,480. PRO5's proactive stance against criminal gangs also led to the arrest of four suspects, while two were neutralized, and three surrendered. In the fight against insurgency, eight persons were arrested, 11 surrendered and one died in a clash, while nine firearms and six explosive devices were recovered. A total of 447 wanted persons were captured -- 19 at the regional level, 12 at the provincial level, nine at the city level, 52 at the municipal level, along with 355 others. Source: Philippines News Agency