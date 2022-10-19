Bicol police recruits 100 new cops

At least 100 new police recruits took their oath as members of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) at Camp Gen. Simeon Ola here on Monday.

PRO-5 regional director Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas administered the oath of office to the recruits following their presentation.

Dimas, in his message, congratulated the rookie police officers for having hurdled the long and tedious application process.

“Truly, you have shown your determination to become police officers. Batid ko na hindi naging madali ang inyong pinagdaanan kaya binabati ko kayong lahat sapagkat napagtagumpayan nyo ang mga unang hamon at hadlang na inyong hinarap na nagdala sa inyo sa araw na ito (I know that what you went through was not easy so I congratulate you all because you overcame the first challenges and obstacles you faced that brought you to this day),” Dimas said.

He reminded the rookie police officers that the oath-taking was just the beginning of the journey.

“This is but the first of many more steps that you will have to take. And like any other journey, there will be challenges and hurdles that you will have to overcome along the way,” he said.

The police recruits will undergo intensive and progressive training under the Regional Training Center to provide them with the basic knowledge and skills in police science, administration, combat operation, and tactics and for them to acquire the norms of conduct required in the performance of their jobs as guardians of peace and protectors of lives and properties.

Dimas also urged them to always do their best in helping the organization become more capable, effective, credible, and one that is truly admired and respected by the people.

“I want you to remember every word that you said this morning, we and your loved ones as witnesses, that you swore to our Lord God as a promise that you must fulfill to yourselves and our people. I wish that all of you will be good policemen who will serve as the beginning and realize the change we desire,” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency