Bicol police probes killing of village councilor, husband

The Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol) has started to dig deeper into the killings of a barangay official and her husband in Libon, Albay on Tuesday night. Relly Saraba Mata, councilor of Barangay Nogpo in the said municipality, and her husband Alfredo Bazar Mata were gunned down while onboard a motorcycle on their way home after attending a wake in Bariw village of the same town. In a message to reporters, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said, "The victims sustained multiple gunshots in the different parts of their body, resulting in their untimely demise." She said Bicol regional director Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque has issued directives to all concerned units to conduct a comprehensive investigation on the shooting incident. Calubaquib said assigned investigators have been deployed to the scene of the crime to gather the necessary information that will help identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the crime. She also said PRO-5 condoled with the families of the victims as they denounced the killings. "The organization is committed to extending necessary assistance to the bereaved family and ensuring that justice will be served," she added. Meanwhile, PRO-5 is now implementing measures to ensure orderly and peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30. "In adherence to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issuances, the 90-day election period for the 2023 BSKE will kick off on Aug. 28, 2023, which will be marked by the commencement of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC). This will last until Sept. 2, 2023. Throughout this period, the unit will implement heightened security measures, including intensified police presence and mobile patrols," Calubaquib said. Strategic checkpoints will be put in place to proactively deter any potential criminal elements from orchestrating illicit activities. "As PRO5 prepares for the BSKE, its commitment to ensuring a secure and orderly election stands as a testament to its dedication to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the rights of the people," Calubaquib said

Source: Philippines News Agency