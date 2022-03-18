﻿Bicol police on full alert amid Lenten celebration

LEGAZPI CITY – The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) on Thursday intensified its efforts against any attempts to disturb the peace ahead of the Lenten celebration as the entire regional police force remains under full alert.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO-5 regional director, ordered all police units and stations to maximize patrol operations against those who might take advantage of the solemnity of the event.

“As part of the preparation, PRO-5 shall deploy Road Safety Marshalls in convergence points particularly in bus terminals, airports, seaports, recreational areas including highways, main thoroughfares, and crime-prone areas to ensure maximum police presence,” Estomo said in a statement.

Police assistance desks will also be established to assist the general public and ensure that safety health protocols are being followed to avoid the surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

“We assure the public that the members of the ‘Kasurog Cops’ shall remain in full alert status and are ready to extend the much-needed assistance to the community during the celebration of the Lenten Season,” he said.

As well, the Bicol police has also stepped up its anti-criminality operations against possible hostilities of the New People’s Army (NPA) on their founding anniversary on March 29, 2022.

Estomo called on the public to cooperate and support police authorities in ensuring the overall peace and security in the region.

“We shall not limit our operation on this activity we shall also sustain our preparation to provide the Bicolanos safe and orderly elections,” Estomo added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency