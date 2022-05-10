﻿Bicol police logs zero poll-related violent incidents

LEGAZPI CITY – The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) on Tuesday said the election was peaceful across the region, with no reported poll-related violent incidents across its six provinces.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said the early and thorough preparations undertaken by the police force and its counterpart, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, helped achieve a generally positive outcome of the balloting process.

“Among these is the maximum deployment and augmentation of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel near polling precincts as well as in various strategic areas in the different parts of Bicol. Police authorities also remained on full alert status to swiftly respond to the public’s occurrence and information occurrence and information from the public,” Calubaquib said in an interview.

As the canvassing of votes began, members of the Bicol police continued to assist the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as well as the electoral boards to prevent any forms of interruption that may arise.

PRO-5 thanked the public for its support and cooperation in realizing this goal.

“We are happy to report that this year’s elections have been generally peaceful. We owe this to our steadfast commitment to ensuring #zeroincidents and #zeroelectionrelatedoccurrence in Bicol which have become the mantra of all our personnel, the support and cooperation of all sectors as we drummed up support through the signing of peace covenants and dialogues in seven days, and the collective effort of all in ensuring a safe, orderly and peaceful elections,” Brig. Gen. Mario Reyes, PRO-5 regional director, said a statement. (PNA)

