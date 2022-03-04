﻿Bicol LGUs urged to step up anti-rabies drive

The Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-5) is appealing to local government units (LGUs) to reinforce the implementation of their anti-rabies ordinance to ensure the public’s health and safety.

In an interview on Thursday, Aida Ruby Jeremias, DOH-5 Rabies Program Coordinator, appealed to local officials to allocate funds for the implementation of the anti-rabies measures.

“Sa ating pong mga local government units at sa ating pong mga local government officials and doon po sa mga kakandidato na mahahalal ngayong eleksyon, ina-advocate namin at pinapakiusap namin na sana bigyan naman po ng pondo, funding yung pagbili ng anti-rabies vaccine for animals (To our local government units and local government officials and to candidates who will be elected, we are advocating and appealing that you allocate funds for the purchase anti-rabies vaccines for animals).”

Jeremias said a total of 28 accredited animal bite treatment centers have been established across Bicol region to provide immunization, screening, management of all animal bite cases and conduct investigation of reported human rabies cases and other similar related activities.

She said this is one of the programs being implemented by the DOH-5 to address bite cases and rabies deaths.

“Igwa na po kitang 28 kasi may nadagdag na palan na na-certified na animal bite center. Naging 28 na po ang animal bite center natin sa Bicol (We already have 28 because there is an additional certified animal center. So our animal bite centers in Bicol became 28),” Jeremias said.

She said rural health units (RHU) are also advised to refer their bite cases to these established animal bite centers in their respective provinces.

“Lahat po ng province meron po tayong mga na-establish na bite center (All the provinces have established a bite center),” Jeremias said.

She said there are three centers each in Albay, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes; eight in Camarines Sur; seven in Sorsogon and four in Masbate.

Jeremias also said 90 percent of the region’s total animal population was vaccinated against rabies through these centers in 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency