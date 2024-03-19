Bicol disaster council under ‘blue alert’ for Holy Week

LEGAZPI: Bicol's Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) will place all disaster units and their respective operation centers under "blue alert" status in preparation for the observance of the Holy Week. In an interview on Tuesday, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director and Bicol DRRMC chair Claudio Yucot said the blue alert status is part of the council's measure to ensure the preparedness of the various disaster units and line agencies in the region. "The Bicol RDRRMC Emergency Operation Center (EOC) added the Semana Santa (Holy Week) 2024 for our incident monitoring under blue alert status. The RDRRMC Bicol is also in blue alert status for the continuous monitoring of Mayon Volcano and Bulusan Volcano (both under alert level 1)," he said. In a memorandum, Yucot directed all DRRMCs to closely monitor and report their actions during the blue alert period from March 21 to April 1. The blue alert status is the second level of alert status for the RDRRMC Bicol EOC, which hei ghtened operations, monitoring, coordination, and reporting. Under such status, the RDRRMC response agencies shall place their respective emergency operations centers round-the-clock in case of incidents and other eventualities throughout the observance of Holy Week. Local government units must have contingency plans for Holy Week 2024, and national government agencies should ensure their operational plans are implemented down to the local level. Source: Philippines News Agency