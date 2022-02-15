﻿Bicol cops give flowers, chocolates on Valentine’s Day

Police personnel serenaded and gave flowers, chocolates and balloons to commuters and motorists in front of the Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO-5) headquarters in Camp Gen. Simeon Ola here Monday morning.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, in an interview, said the activity is part of their celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“Spearheaded by the personnel of Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, cops hailed vehicles not to give tickets but to give free roses, heart-shaped balloons, and chocolates,” Calubaquib said.

She said the “Kasurog” cops want to bring happiness to Bicolanos amid the challenges of the pandemic, especially this Valentine’s Day.

For his part, PRO5 Regional Director, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, said in a statement: “Mula sa nagpipitagang tauhan ng PRO5, ang aming pagbati ng Maligayang Araw ng mga Puso sa bawat isa sainyo. Nawa’y laging mangibabaw ang pagmamahalan sa atin na siyang pinaka-ugat ng pagkakaisa tungo sa pagkamit ng ating mithiin para sa isang ligtas, tahimik at progresibong komunidad (From the personnel of PRO-5, our warm greetings of Happy Valentine’s Day to each one of you. May the love that is always the root of our unity towards achieving our goal of a safe, peaceful and progressive community always prevail)”.

People who received flowers, balloons, and chocolates were pleasantly surprised and thankful for the policemen’s gesture.

Meanwhile, the Naval Forces Southern Luzon (Navforsol) Band serenaded mall-goers at SM City Legazpi, as winners of last year’s “Ang Sir Kong Pogi” tilt for men in uniform spearheaded by Representative Joey Salceda randomly handed out flowers to the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency