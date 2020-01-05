Bicol anti-drug stings net 4 ‘pushers,’ 21 sachets of shabu

Anti-narcotics operatives nabbed four suspected drug pushers in separate drug sting operations in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur on Saturday.

Twenty-one sachets of shabu and another sachet of marijuana were confiscated in anti-drug operations, Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

Suspects Ariel Pontanar, 27, of Barangay Malitbog, Minalabac, Camarines Sur, was caught with three sachets containing shabu in a buy-bust operation by police operatives.

In Pasacao, Camarines Sur, police arrested Felipe Masangcay alias Oca, 32, of Barangay San Cirilo. Police search yielded nine sachets of shabu.

In Camarines Norte, policemen collared Madonna Pla, 31, of Barangay III, Daet town for selling shabu to undercover agent. Four more sachets containing suspected shabu were found in her possession.

Also in Camarines Norte, suspect Alexander Pajares, 35, of Mercedes town, was caught in possession with five sachets of shabu and a sachet containing suspected marijuana.

Source: Philippines News Agency