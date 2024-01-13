Biado beats young compatriot to rule Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open

MANILA: Carlo Biado defeated rising star Bernie Regalario, 13-7, in the all-Filipino final of the 2024 Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open at Hulk Billiards hall in in Ximending, Wanhua District on Friday night. The 40-year-old Biado, the 2017 Poland World Games gold medalist, earned USD10,000 (about PHP558,000) for his title victory. Regalario, 19, settled for USD5,000. Biado defeated home bet Chang Yu-Lung, 11-9, to reach the championship round. His other victories were over World No. 1 and world champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain, 10-5 (quarterfinals), Liu Yun-Cheng of Chinese Taipei, 10-0 (last 16), and Bui Troung An of Vietnam, 9-3 (round of 32). 'Thank you, God! It's all yours,' Biado posted on Facebook. Regalario, on the other hand, nipped Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 11-10, in the semifinal. He also conquered compatriot and Marboys Billiards Club teammate Michael Feliciano, 10-8, in the quarterfinals; and prevailed over local bets Tang Ching-Ting, 10-5, in the Last 16, and Kuo Wei-Hsuan, 9-1, in th e Round of 32. 'I'm still very grateful for making it to the final. Congratulations, kuya (older brother)!' Regalario posted on Facebook. Johann Chua, James Aranas, Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis and Jefrey Roda of the Marboys Billiards Club also joined the tournament. Source: Philippines News Agency