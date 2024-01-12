Biado, 2 other Filipinos reach Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open quarters

MANILA: Carlo Biado defeated local Liu Yun-Cheng, 10-0, to reach the quarterfinal round of the second edition of the Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open at the Hulk Billiards hall in Taipei City on Thursday night. Biado, the 2017 World Games gold medalist, will be up against World No. 1 and world champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain, who scored a 10-5 victory over Duong Quoc Hoang of Vietnam. Filipinos Michael Feliciano and Bernie Regalario also advanced to the next round of the tournament offering USD10,000 to the champion. Feliciano prevailed over local Lu Hui-Chan, 10-5, to arrange a quarterfinal showdown with Regalario, who conquered local Tang Ching-Ting, 10-5. Locals Hsieh Chia-Chen, Chang Yu-Lung and Wu Kun-Lin and Singaporean Aloysius Yapp also won their respective matches. Hsieh beat compatriot Kazuo Furata, 10-7, to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Chang, who clobbered teammate Ko Pin-Yi, 10-1. Wu, who eliminated Filipino Marvin Asis, 10-9, will face Yapp, a 10-9 winner over Filipino AJ Manas. " I hope I can keep this momentum going," Regalario said on Friday. He is one of the top players of Marboys Billiards Club owned by JR Velasco. Source: Philippines News Agency