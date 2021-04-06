BI welcomes new port operations chief

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the appointment of lawyer Carlos B. Capulong as Acting Chief of the Port Operations Division.

The Department of Justice designated Capulong, an Attorney III holder, on Thursday.

Armed with a 17-year experience with the agency, Capulong holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, passed the Bar in 2004, has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is for dissertation for a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) in Public Governance.

In 2004, he was assigned as a technical assistant in the Office of the Commissioner, became a member of the task force on deportation and dual citizenship in 2006, and was assigned as a special prosecutor under the Legal Division (LD) in 2010.

He was also previously Head Supervisor for BI operations at the Clark International Airport and in 2013, was assigned as the head of LD’s Legal Research office.

In 2014 he headed the BI’s Republic Act 7919 (Alien Social Integration Act) office and was again assigned to LD in 2017 as a special prosecutor and hearing officer.

In 2019, he was appointed Attorney III under the Deportation Unit and Visa Task Force.

“We trust that this change would allow us to continue the reforms that we envision to further improve the quality of service that our Port Operations Division provides,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Source: Philippines News Agency