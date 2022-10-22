BI warns foreigners vs. fixers offering immigration services

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday cautioned foreign nationals against transacting with “fixers” in processing their documents with the agency.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after receiving reports that unscrupulous individuals have been offering to “fix” the cases of foreign nationals ordered to leave the country.

“My office has received reports that scammers are charging exorbitant amounts and promising to fix their problems,” he said in a statement.

He said the scammers, who are mostly compatriots of those involved, aggressively market their services on the communication platform WeChat.

The Commissioner warned foreigners not fall for such scams as it will only complicate their situation.

“This is a scam. Do not even attempt to deal with these scammers, they will not help you with your case. It is best to just follow the law, lest be faced with more problems,” Tansingco said.

Source: Philippines News Agency