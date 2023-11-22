BI to deport Taiwanese wanted for telco fraud

- A Taiwanese national wanted by authorities in Taipei for engaging in telecommunications fraud is awaiting deportation, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said 40-year-old Shan Yu-Hsuan was arrested along F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City by operatives from the BI's fugitive search unit (FSU) on Nov. 17. The foreigner was apprehended based on a mission order issued by the BI chief at the request of the Taiwanese government which sought his deportation. 'He will be deported after our BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation. He will also be included in our blacklist of undesirable aliens to prevent him from re-entering the country,' Tansingco said in a statement. Shan is currently detained at BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. A check of the Taiwanese national's travel record showed that he is already overstaying, having last arrived in the country on O ct. 10, 2019. Information from Taiwanese authorities revealed that a warrant for Shan's arrest was issued on March 25, 2019 by the Ciaotou district court in Kaoshiung. The suspect is accused of running a call center outfit in Taiwan that engaged in voice phishing to defraud victims who are mostly abroad. Meanwhile, the BI has barred from entering the country two convicted American pedophiles who tried to enter via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) over the weekend. Neil Eugene Graves, 47, was intercepted last Nov. 18 while 60-year-old Stuart Chase Dingman was stopped the following day. Both arrived via a Korean Air flight from Seoul. Tansingco said the two were denied entry for being registered sex offenders (RSOs) which stemmed from their conviction on sexual offenses. According to public records, a circuit court in Kent, Michigan convicted Graves in 2011 on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree wherein the victim he molested was between 13 to 15 years old. Dingman was con victed multiple times in 1996 and in 1992 for assault and battery of a child in Massachusetts. The American pedophiles were immediately flown out of the country on Nov. 20 via a Korean Air flight to Incheon. Philippine immigration laws prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have previously been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude. Source: Philippines News Agency