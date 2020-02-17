BI to deport Russian wanted for large scale fraud

A 36 year old Russian woman wanted for large scale fraud is awaiting deportation, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Monday.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Uba Luliia is now at detained at the BI detention center in Bicutan, Taguig after her arrest inside her condominium unit along Legaspi Street, Makati City by operatives from the bureau's Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) last February 6.

Sandoval said there is no schedule yet for deportation.

She's currently at the detention center. No schedule yet of her deportation (as of this time), Sandoval said.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the fugitive was apprehended at the request of Russian authorities which sought the BI's help in locating her so she could be deported and prosecuted for her alleged crimes.

In a letter to the BI in October last year, Russian authorities said Luliia has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Department of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs in the City of Ulyanovsky, Russia for large scale fraud with abuse of authority.

In a statement, the BI chief added that the foreign national's passport was already confiscated by the Russian government, thus she will be deported for being an undocumented and undesirable alien.

According to the Bureau's travel database, Luliia had been hiding in the country since July last year when she arrived in Manila as a tourist.

Morente said her name was already placed in the BI blacklist to prevent her from returning to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the BI Fugitive Research Unit operatives were also directed to hunt a suspected accomplice who remains at large.

Source: Philippines News Agency