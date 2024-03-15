BI to deport ‘notorious’ Japanese gang leader

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport a Japanese man tagged as a leader of a notorious syndicate in his homeland. In a statement Friday, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Tomohiro Koyama, 49, is in their custody and is currently detained at their holding facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig. The foreigner made headlines after reports tagged him as the 'number three' man of the 'JP Dragon' gangster syndicate, which reportedly committed a string of violent crimes in Japan. He said Tomohiro was initially arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in January for estafa in violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code in Relation to Presidential Decree 1689. The Japanese national was charged with violation of Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. During his arrest, it was reported that he had several firearms and ammunitions, as well as suspected drugs. BI records show that Tomohiro arrived in the country in 2019, and was included in the blacklist in 2020 after the agency received information from Japanese authorities about his crimes. The Japanese government informed the BI that Tomohiro is wanted in Japan for theft and sought for his deportation. He was then blacklisted as an undesirable alien and an extensive manhunt was conducted which led to his arrest by the CIDG, and eventual turnover to the BI in February. On March 4, BI agents also nabbed another alleged member of the "JP Dragon' syndicate, identified as 55-year-old Takayuki Kagoshima. Source: Philippines News Agency