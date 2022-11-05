BI to deport bulk of nabbed POGO workers in December

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is looking to deport in December the majority of the arrested foreigners who previously worked for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

In a message to reporters on Friday, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they hope to send back more than 300 workers, most of whom are from China.

This came as 27 out of a total of 372 former POGO workers have been deported.

The first batch consisting of six Chinese nationals was sent home on October 19 while the second batch comprising 21 more Chinese nationals was deported on November 2.

“We are hoping that we can maximize the implementation of the deportation to decongest our holding facilities,” Sandoval added.

Asked why the deportation process is done in batches, he said, “We have to wait for the issuance of their travel documents from their embassy, because of travel documents.”

She added that there is no schedule yet for the next batch of deportees.

Source: Philippines News Agency