BI to deport 4 alien fugitives

Four foreigners wanted by authorities for crimes in their countries are set to be deported following their arrests in operations, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Thursday.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said two South Koreans, an American, and a Dutch national, are now detained at the bureau’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

They were apprehended from Oct. 10 to 18 in separate operations by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) in Pampanga, Catanduanes, and Metro Manila.

“They are undesirable aliens whose continued presence here poses a serious threat to public interest. Hence they were arrested and will be immediately deported as undesirable aliens,” Tansingco said.

South Korean Kim Won, 34, was arrested last Oct. 10 in Clark, Pampanga by virtue of an arrest warrant from the Dongbu district court in Seoul for allegedly engaging in telecommunications fraud.

Three days after the operation, FSU agents apprehended inside his condominium unit in Taguig City South Korean Kim Girok, 29. He is wanted by the Daegu district court on charges of running an online prostitution racket and human trafficking scheme.

Dutch national Jan Cornelis Stuurman, 71, a suspected pedophile, was arrested in Virac town, Catanduanes on Oct. 14 for being an overstaying alien and for allegedly exploiting three Filipino minors.

Meanwhile, American Steven Vernon Cross, 51, was arrested on Oct. 18 in his condominium unit in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City. He is wanted by the US District Court for Eastern Virginia for wire fraud and laundering money instruments.

He is also a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a court in Kent County, Michigan for sexually assaulting a child.

They will be placed on the bureau’s blacklist to prevent them from re-entering the Philippines.

The four suspects are part of the 130 foreign fugitives arrested by BI agents from January to October this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency