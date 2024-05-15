MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is expanding its detention facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City to make it more conducive to foreign detainees awaiting deportation. At the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum Wednesday, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said two new buildings with three stories would be constructed for the purpose, which would replace the current one-story building. 'We will expand the area. We are also looking at having a new area, a new facility pero di pa ako pwede magsalita dyan kasi wala pang finality (but I am not allowed to speak on it because there is no finality yet). Sure tayo (we are sure), it's in the pipeline already by this year and next year,' she said in a weekly forum in Manila. Sandoval said it is high time to build a new facility as almost 300 detainees are staying inside the current facility which only has a capacity of over 100 persons. "Gusto naman natin desente ang detention center natin. Meron (We want a decent detention center. We have basic amenities like) shower, kitchen. But of course, we need to expand the area, it's really the space that is the problem. The amenities come after the space. Kung malakihan ang space, malaki ang matutulong nito dun sa pagiging habitable (If we have a big space, it would really help in making the place habitable),' she said. Sandoval also said the BI has no plans yet of relocating its detention facility. 'But we are looking at new areas na pwede gawin facility natin (where we can build our facility). Kasi very secured ang Camp Bagong Diwa kasi nasa loob siya ng kampo so malaking bagay sya (Camp Bagong Diwa is very secured because it is within a camp so it's a big consideration) in terms of security. That is one of the things we are looking at natin before we agree to having a new facility. The area must be secure and there must be no suspicious activities,' she added. Meanwhile, Sandoval said there are "no exact figures yet" on the bureau's budget for the construction of the new facility. Vietnamese abortion 'doctor', cohorts nabbed Meanwhile, the BI also reported the arrest of five foreigners allegedly involved in abortion activities in Pasay City on May 13. Vietnamese national Trinh Dinh Sang, also known as 'Doctor Sang', was arrested in an operation in a wellness clinic along Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. in Pasay City. The operations, conducted in coordination with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Pasay City, resulted from information received that Sang was involved in illegal procedures including cosmetic enhancement as well as abortion. Also arrested during the operations were two other Vietnamese nationals identified as Nguyen Duy Quynh, 67, and Pham Thi Nhu Hieu, 28, and two Chinese men identified as Xie Jun, 36 and Zhai Jian Gang, 43. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said operatives posed as clients for cosmetic treatments, and upon confirmation of the presence of illegal aliens, implemented the arrest against Sang and his cohorts. San g and his gang will remain in the BI's facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the resolution of the deportation case filed against them. Source: Philippines News Agency