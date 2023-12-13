BI thwarts trafficking of 3 Singapore-bound Filipinos at NAIA

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported the recent interception of three Filipino women who are alleged victims of human trafficking at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City. In a statement on Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the three, whose names were withheld for their protection, attempted to board a Cebu Pacific flight to Singapore under the pretense of a vacation on Dec. 8. 'They had gone to great lengths to conceal their true purpose, presenting themselves as co-workers on a three-day holiday,' he said. They initially claimed to be employed at a logistics company, substantiating their story with purported documents issued by their employer but an examination by immigration officials during secondary inspection raised suspicions. Upon verification, it was revealed that all three held active work permits for hotel jobs in Singapore. The victims eventually admitted to learning about the job opportunity through a Facebook group , while the travel documents were sent to them by an online acquaintance for printing. 'We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may involve human trafficking or illegal recruitment,' Tansingco said. The passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation. Source: Philippines News Agency