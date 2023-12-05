BI Thwarts Attempted Human Trafficking at Mactan-Cebu Airport

Cebu City – Three Filipino women, suspected victims of human trafficking, were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) as they attempted to leave for Vietnam.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident occurred on December 2, when the women, whose names are withheld for their protection, tried to board a Royal Air flight to Hong Kong, initially presenting themselves as tourists on a four-day trip.

Upon further inspection, the women revealed they had concealed onward tickets to Vietnam, where they were supposed to undergo a hiring process for a company referred by an acquaintance. Following the discovery, the victims were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and further investigation.

Commissioner Tansingco emphasized the importance of following proper procedures and documentation for Filipinos aspiring to work overseas. He cautioned against the risks of falling prey to exploitative schemes and stressed the need for vigilance, especially during the holiday season when international travel surges. Tansingco advised aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to always seek assistance from authorized agencies and undergo the correct processes to ensure their safety and legal protection.